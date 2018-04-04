Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

At the March 26 Gardner Planning Commission meeting, commissioners approved rezoning of about 9 acres from general business to garden apartment and adopted the Main Street Corridor Plan.

University Park Addition No. 1

The commission considered request for rezoning a 9.4 acre parcel at the northwest corner of University Drive and Moonlight Road from CP-2 (Planned General Business) District to R-3 (Garden Apartment) District. Staff presentation was given by Michelle Kriks, planner.

The site is currently a vacant parcel surrounded by rural residential to the north, vacant land to the west and south, and across Moonlight Road, New Century Air Center to the east.

The Commission was only considering rezoning in this action, but were informed plans for a complex of three story apartment buildings, with one, two and three bedroom apartments and a community center, would be presented for consideration at a future meeting.

A public hearing was held prior to commission vote of all in favor to recommend the governing body approve the application.

Main Street Corridor Plan

At the previous meeting, the commission found the plan to be in conformance with the Comprehensive Plan. Therefore, the Planning Commission initiated a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to consider adopting the Gardner Main Street Corridor Plan by reference into the City of Gardner Comprehensive Plan.

Before member discussion, Adrianna Meder, chairman, opened a public hearing, notice of which was published in the official city newspaper 20 days prior.

Upon adoption of the plan amendments by resolution, a certified copy of the plan amendments and a written summary of the hearing shall be submitted to the governing body.

The governing body may approve the recommended comprehensive plan by ordinance.

The commission voted all in favor to adopt Planning Commission Resolution No. PC-18-01 to amend portions of the City of Gardner Comprehensive Plan and recommend the governing body approve the amendments to the City of Gardner Comprehensive Plan, and adopt the Gardner Main Street Corridor Plan and Gardner Main Street Corridor Market Analysis.