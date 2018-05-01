Ryan Plankenhorn
The Blazers defeated the Pioneers of Leavenworth High School April 26 by a score of 4-0. This win puts the Blazers record at 6-7 for the season, and they are currently winners of five of their last six games.
Logan Green got things started for the Blazers pitching staff hurling three innings of shutout baseball. Getting the win was Dakota Jackson who threw three innings of shutout baseball in relief. Zavier Morin came in a closed the game.
Offensively the Blazers were led by Gage Gulley who hit a three run “dinger” to put the Blazers up for good. Tyler Henry, Hayden Dyer and Zavier Morin also had hits on the night.
The next action for the Blazers will be April 28 as they travel to Ottawa to take on the Cyclones.
