After a one week tryout session, the Pioneer Ridge seventh and eighth grade basketball teams are set to begin their seasons.
The eighth grade varsity team begins its season at home versus Spring Hill. The seventh varsity will play at Spring Hill.
The seventh grade roster includes David Arreola, Caleb Bliss, Tyler Butash, Carter Dewey, Jacob Dillon, Jordan Kilonzo, Chance Kitchen, Kameron Koetters, Kolton McIntire, Isaac Meili, Aidan Murr, Carson Sander, Avery Pillow, Carson Schrack, Braden Smith, Joseph Sola, Zach Sola, Patrick Strick, and Connor Wisecup.
The eighth grade roster includes James Cox, Hayden Dyer, Cayden Elder, Storm Frazier, Jakobb Haney, Kody Hughes, JJ Jeter, Steffen Krouse, Brooks Lagrehr, Kobe Lewis, Carson Marshall, Brady McAtee, Kohlton McCarty, Dane Moldrup, Davonte Pritchard, Owen Prothe, Marcus VanVleet, and Tye Wood.
