Register by Jan. 18 to participate in the 2018 Winter Rally Pickleball Tournament, set for late January at the Blue Valley Recreation Center at the Hilltop Campus.

This event is cosponsored by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department . Participants will enjoy this chance to show their competitive spirit on BVRC’s eight pickleball . Awards will be presented for men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles. T-shirts and lunch are available for an additional cost. All players must be 50 years of age by the registration deadline. Space is limited. For more information please call (913) 826-3054.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and table tennis played on a court with two players per side who use a wiffle ball and paddles. The Blue Valley Recreation Center at the Hilltop Campus is located at 7720 W. 143rd Street, Overland Park.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 plus and then sports.

The fee for this nine-hour event is $25 per person and includes entry fees, T-shirt, and an awards ceremony. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on Activity Registration in the upper left part of the screen and complete a barcode search for 41746.