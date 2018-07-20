Enjoy regular pickleball play followed by lunch and an opportunity to get to know your fellow players better during an early August program being planned by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Summer Pickleball Potluck is the name of this program, which will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Matt Rodd Community Center, 3101 Marty St., Overland Park. This event will take place beginning at noon. Participants are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Sandwiches will be provided. There is no cost for this one-hour event, but be sure to register the item you plan to bring on the sign-up sheet at MRCC’s front desk.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and table tennis played on a court with two players per side who use a wiffleball and paddles.

