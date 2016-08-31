Peter Alan Caffrey died at his home on August 29 in Gardner, Kan at the age of 73.

Pete was born on December 19, 1942 in Irvington, N.J. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State College in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He married Sonda in 1967.

Pete was a natural salesperson, eventually serving as president of his own medical sales corporation, Pete Caffrey & Associates and the Mid-America Alpaca Foundation. Pete and his family moved to a small farm in Gardner, Kan in 1981 where he raised alpacas, horses, goats, chickens, and of course, his beloved dogs. He loved reading, fly fishing, working outdoors.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Sonda Hillis Caffrey ,Gardner, Kan, daughter, Melissa (Sean) Campbell, son, Matthew ,Betsy Caffrey, and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Matthew, mother Edythe, brother James, and granddaughter Katie.

Visitation is 11AM-1pm, Friday Sept 2 , at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS 66062, with a celebration of Pete’s life to follow at 1pm at the same location. Reverend Janice Hawley will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hillside Community Lutheran Church, 800 S. Webster Street, Spring Hill, Kan 66083, or Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, 3173 Highway K 68, Ottawa, Kan 66067.

To leave a special message for his family please visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.