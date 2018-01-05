Johnson County Appraiser’s Office will mail approximately 27,000 rendition forms to Johnson County property owners, businesses, and oil and gas accounts on Dec. 31. Rendition forms are used to value taxable personal property.

According to Kansas Statute K.S.A. 79-303: Property owners are required by law to provide a listing of tangible personal property that is owned or leased as of the first day of January.

Examples of commercial personal property that must be reported include manufacturing equipment, computers, telephone systems, copy machines, shelving, racks and plant machinery. Examples of individual personal property include recreational vehicles, boats, motors, trailers, heavy trucks, mobile homes, off-road vehicles, four-wheelers and aircraft.

Filing requirement does not apply to the following:

• Motor vehicles that are taxed at the time of licensing

• Commercial equipment that cost $1,500 or less

• Commercial equipment purchased after June 30, 2006

March 15 is the deadline for Johnson County personal property owners to return renditions to the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office. Late filing penalties will apply to renditions received after March 15.

Property owners who do not receive a rendition form or have questions are advised to contact the appraiser's office at 913-715-9000.