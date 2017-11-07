Pearlene M. Wise, 86, of Olathe, Kan, passed away Nov. 4, 2017 at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home in Olathe.

Pearlene was born June 4, 1931 in Booneville, Ark to Noah Edward and Verna Camillia (Godfrey) Wooldridge. She grew up in Arkansas where she graduated from Booneville High School. During the war Pearlene followed her brother to Ft. Riley where she worked in the PX. After marriage she moved to Olathe. Pearlene was a homemaker and worked in Dillons Bakery in Olathe for 25 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Olathe where she shared her lovely voice. Pearlene enjoyed gardening, reading and family gatherings. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Jesse Wooldridge, Noah Wooldridge, Genelle Teague, Earlene Kelley and Rachel Barnard. Pearlene is survived by her children: Ronald and wife Susan Wise, Hogansville, GA, Vicki and husband Adrian Elson, Olathe, KS, James and wife Thelma Wise, Lawrence, KS, Lawrence and wife Cindy Wise, Olathe, KS, Sharon and husband Curtis Fisher, Lenexa, KS, Julia and husband Jon Johnson, Paola, KS and Daniel and wife Crystal Wise, Gardner, KS; brother, James Wooldridge, Commerce, TX; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 3:00 pm Nov. 11, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Inurnment will be held in the spring in Mixon Cemetery, Mixon, AR.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.