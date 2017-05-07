The conference table was stretched to have just enough seats for an April 26 joint meeting of the Johnson County Airport Commission (JCAC) and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner’s Planning Commission met on April 25 to consider final plat for two development projects and proposed text amendments to the city’s Land Development Code. Commission was also introduced to Michell Kriks, planner I, who was attending her first meeting as city staff. Kriks replaces Chadwick Bahr in the Planner I position.

Quail Meadows II

Michelle Leininger, principal planner, presented staff review of preliminary and final plats for Quail Meadows II, a 46 lot single family residential subdivision to be located southwest of S. Waverly Road and W. 167th Street at Pratt Street extended.

The property was originally part of the preliminary plat for Quail Meadows, approved in 2006. Phase I was developed and final platted that same year. Phase II was never developed, never final platted and the preliminary plat has expired.

Staff advised that platting was similar to what was approved in 2006, with only some minor “tweaking.”

Leininger pointed out city property bordering on the east that is planned to be developed as a park.

The proposed street layout provides a tract between lots 78 and 79 that is dedicated to the city for connectivity to the future park.

The developer plans to build Lots 53-75 first and Lots 76-98 in a future phase.

Staff recommends approval of preliminary plat provided three conditions are met, all related to stormwater.

Staff recommended approval of the final plat and dedication of right of way and easements, pending conditions: submission and approval of construction plans for utilities/infrastructure/public facilities and payment of $61,593.84 Excise Tax.

In separate votes, commission voted with none opposed to forward recommendation for approval of both preliminary and final plats for Quail Meadows II to city council.

Gardner Truck

Plaza fifth plat

Leininger presented staff review of final plat for Gardner Truck Plaza Fifth Plat. The