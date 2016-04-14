Paul Louis Kilgore, 41, of Gardner, Kan, formerly of Wichita, Kan, passed away April 11, 2016 at Olathe Hospice House.

Paul was born Aug. 6, 1974 in Hays, Kan to Michael Louis and Marlene (Spence) Kilgore. He graduated from Washburn Univ. in 1996. Paul was employed by Cisco in technology sales for the last 12 years. He was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Paul was a devoted father to Jacob and Anne Marie as well as being dedicated to assisting with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. He enjoyed boating, golfing and riding his Harley. Paul will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Marlene Kilgore, Wichita, Kan; son, Jacob Kilgore and daughter, Anne Marie Kilgore both of Gardner, Kan and sister Sherri and husband Cale Warden, Leoti, Kan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am April 15, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kan. Burial follows at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery, Gardner, Kan. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm , April 14, at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111 with a 7:30 pm prayer service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.