Patricia L. Brawner, 71, of Gardner passed away January 8, 2017 at Overland Park Regional Med. Center

Patricia was born November 11, 1945 in Hutchinson, Kan to Verner Elroy and Mary Ethel (Hester) Briggs. She grew up in Hutchinson, where she attended school. Patricia married Ronnie Edward Brawner December 15, 1962 in Hutchinson. She lived in Hutchinson most of her life until her and Ronnie moved to Gardner in 2016 to be near family. Patricia enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; infant son and brother, Lester Briggs. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronnie, of the home; children: Ronna Renken and husband Rick of Gardner, Cheryl Lucas and husband Randy of Mason City, Neb and Ronnie “Eddie” Brawner, Jr. of Hutchinson; siblings: Colleen Nichols of De Soto, Kan, William Briggs and Bernice Reed both of South Hutchinson; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life 12:00 pm Sat., Jan. 21, 2017 at the Legacy Bible Church, 2005 Hendricks St., Hutchinson. Family meal after the service. Please bring a covered dish to share. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner 913-856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com .