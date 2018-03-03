Greg Martinette

SWJEDC

If 2017 could be summed up in one word, it would be “Partnerships.” From the beginning, my mission was to strengthen partnerships with all EDC team members, elected officials, regional alliances and other stakeholders to grow the organization together. This year, that mission was realized as the region saw a surge of expanded and diverse partnerships that increased prosperity in the Southwest Johnson County area.

One of the EDC’s main focuses this year was to utilize a new tool to help market available sites and properties in the Southwest Johnson County region. Through a strategic partnership with Bartlett & West, we were able to create a tool that will streamline the way we present opportunities in the area for years to come.

This new technology was utilized in the New Century and Gardner site submittals for the Amazon HQ2 request. Although Kansas City was eliminated by Amazon, Gardner and New Century were among the 17 sites submitted by the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)—these sites were selected from over 50 proposed locations in the area. The EDC will continue to utilize relevant site promotion materials and videos in all requests for data from new businesses looking to open new facilities, expand or relocate.

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the EDC and we will have a laser focus on finalizing active projects, connecting with site consultants and developers, offering area tours and attending local and national meetings and events that promote the Southwest Johnson County area.

Whether you are new to the EDC or a longtime supporter, we are here to serve as your strategic business partner and will continue to invest resources to ensure the prosperity and success of this community.