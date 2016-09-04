About 275 people participated in the first Gardner Grind held at Celebration Park on Aug. 13. Course participants are challenged by several obstacles in the 1 mile course. Photo courtesy of Gardner Parks and Recreation/Todd Riggins – Frozen In Time Photography

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

The Gardner Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met the new department director and was updated on city summer events by staff at the Aug. 22 meeting. Although not on the agenda, there was also discussion of the Gardner Golf Course.

First annual Gardner Grind

Matt McClure, recreation director, gave a presentation recapping the first Gardner Grind event, which was held at Celebration Park on Aug. 13.

The Gardner Grind is a 1 mile obstacle course set up around the trails system. Designed for ages 7 and up, the course participants are challenged to climb and cross a wall of hay, go down a 100 foot water slide, maneuver through mud hazards, and pass through the “tire crawl.”.

McClure said the muddy obstacles were the most popular parts of the family event. The fire department was on hand to keep the slide and mud puddles wet.

The Gardner Grind drew 276 people in its first year.

McClure said staff was pleased with this year’s results and is looking forward to next year.

Senior Citizen Center

Robert Sanchez, parks superintendent, gave an update on the Senior Citizen Center remodeling project. Rough in plumbing and electrical passed inspection last week and drywall is nearly completed.

Sanchez said the project was on track to re-open as scheduled Oct. 1.

Trails Bridge replacement

Sanchez also updated the board on the park trails and bridge replacement.

There are two low water bridges on the trail at the Gardner Greenway (north of Madison Street) that are to be replaced by above water bridges.

Sanchez said this project was moving slowly at the moment.

New parks director

Scott Garrie, the newly hired parks and recreation director, introduced himself to the board at the start of the meeting. Garrie told the board a little about his family and career history.

Later, Garrie was asked about the Gardner Golf Course. Garrie said he had not been able to visit the course yet, but was hoping to do so soon.

After only one week on the job, Garrie is still learning about the golf course topic.