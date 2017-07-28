Submitted photo
Gabby Shepherd
Club reporter
The Oxford Hustlers 4-H Club meets on the second Thursday evening of each month at Lenexa United Methodist Church. The club has 29 members currently.
We have chosen conservation as our club project for this year. The Monarch butterflies are an endangered species, and the Oxford Hustlers have chosen to help conserve the species by planting milkweed on the migration path of the Monarch butterflies at a farm in Wellsville.
In addition, the Oxford Hustlers went to the Olathe Prairie Center on June 24 to learn about the plants and animals that reside in the park, as well as information about wetlands, lakes and ponds. For club information, contact Tammy Shepherd at [email protected]