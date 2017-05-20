The first of two Overnight Fishing Saturdays planned this summer at Heritage Park and Kill Creek Park, and the second of four at Shawnee Mission Park Lake are planned in June. This year’s Overnight Fishing Saturdays began in mid-May and involve nine dates and four Johnson County Park & Recreation District parks.

The Heritage Park overnight fishing opportunity is June 3, the opportunity at Kill Creek Park is June 10, and the opportunity at Shawnee Mission Park is June 24. After 11 p.m. on these respective dates, the specific park will be open strictly for fishing only, and park police officers will be on duty throughout the night. Fishing will be allowed from the bank or from watercraft. Park safety officials noted state law requires a white light be on at all times on boats on the water after sunset.

To find the overnight fishing events in the My JCPRD Activities catalog, browse first under fun for all and then under special events. In the catalog the keyword for this program is fishing.?

Before fishing in district waters, Kansas residents ages 16 to 74 and nonresidents 16 and older need to have a Kansas state fishing license, and all appropriate boat tags, if applicable. Additionally, Johnson County residents ages 16 to 64 and non-county residents age 16 and older must have a JCPRD fishing permit. Permits are available at the JCPRD Registration Office, Building D, 6501 Antioch Road, Merriam; at Visitor Services in the JCPRD Administration Building in Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road; and at numerous local retail outlets.

This year’s other Overnight Fishing Saturdays at Shawnee Mission Park are planned for July 22, and Aug. 19. Additional overnight Fishing Saturdays are also being offered on July 15 at Heritage Park, Aug. 12 at Kill Creek Park, and Sept. 16 at the new Lexington Lake Park, which will open this summer.

Kill Creek Park is located at 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe, while Shawnee Mission Park is located at 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa. Heritage Park is located at 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, while Lexington Lake Park is located north of Kansas 10 Highway near the Lexington Avenue exit in De Soto. Specific directions will be publicized once the park opens.

For more information about the overnight fishing program, call Visitor Services at (913) 888-4713.