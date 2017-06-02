The hotdogs and family festivities of the three day weekend have passed, but the memories of our loved ones live on.

That was evident in how beautiful and crowded the cemeteries were Decoration Day as many families made their annual pilgrimage to decorate graves and pause to remember those who have gone before us.

Memorial Day weekend is more than just a three day holiday that unofficially marks the beginning of summer.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it’s a day set aside to reminisce about those who have gone before us, and to honor those who served our country and fought for our freedom.

Thank you to all those who served, to the volunteers who pay tribute and to the families who pause to remember loved ones.