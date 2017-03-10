Many thanks to members of the Gardner Planning Commission who have blended into a cohesive, decisive team these past few years.
While the city council has been the subject of several recent editorials due to their dysfunctional ability to put petty politics and personality above the public’s best interest, the planning commission has been quietly moving the city forward with good economic development decisions.
Most recently, the commission approved site plans for a proposed Dairy Queen Grill and Chill and Hampton Inn.
The commission- and city staff – have found the middle ground between administering code, the public good and bringing business to town.
Thank you for showing us what good governance is all about.
OUR VIEW: PC approves DQ
Many thanks to members of the Gardner Planning Commission who have blended into a cohesive, decisive team these past few years.