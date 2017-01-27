Congratulations to Gardner officials and SWJCEDC for “reeling in” a potential hotel/conference center.

Next week the Gardner Planning Commission will consider a site plan request for development of a new Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center near the southeast corner of Cedar Niles Road and East Santa Fe Street.

The proposal by Gardner Hospitality LLC calls for an 82-room hotel and 8,200 square feet of meeting space, with a targeted opening in the fall of 2018.

As exciting as a new hotel is; the possibility of meeting space and conference center is even more so.

For more than a decade, community residents and organizations have had to go out of town to host meetings, conferences and milestone events.

The addition of this facility would benefit Gardner in several ways:

• a welcoming, upscale view from I-35 as you enter Gardner on 175th

• an increase in “bed tax” revenue from room rentals

• “synergy” — or the tendency to cluster with other, compatible businesses

• a facility to host local community organizations’ meetings, conferences

• additional, available hotel rooms

This proposal, once again, puts Gardner’s ability to work with developer’s in the spotlight.

Congratulations Gardner for “reeling” this in; please now continue at a steady and tempered pace to bring this project to completion.