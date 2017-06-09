Filing deadline for political office was June 1, and it’s encouraging to see so many people interested in government.

All council, and most school district, seats are contested.

Democracy works best when residents vote and make informed choices at the polls for the candidate of their choice.

There is no primary for Gardner or Edgerton mayoral races, Edgerton council, or USD 231 board of education districts.

In Gardner, seven residents filed for the two open city council positions. None are incumbents.

To narrow the field before the November general election, a primary for Gardner council candidates will be held Aug. 7. According to the Johnson County Election office, voters will be asked to vote for at least two of the seven candidates. Winners will move forward to the November ballot.

Voters will also be asked Aug. 7 to consider whether $13.7 million in general obligation bonds should be issued to build Gardner’s proposed Justice Center, which would house the Gardner Police Department and municipal court.

The center would be located on 15 acres the city already owns just off 167th Street.

The primary is less than two months away, and we urge residents to contact the Johnson County election office to check their voter registration status, view candidate contact information and determine polling places, as the USD 231 school district last month realigned some voting district boundaries.

Most importantly, mark Aug. 7 on your calendars and be sure to vote.

Information on the primary is available at jocoelection.org.