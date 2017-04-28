April showers bring May flowers, but April 22 also brought a lot of volunteers out in force to help clean up Gardner’s trails and parks.
In honor of Earth Day, Gardner annually hosts a clean up of local parks. This is the 17th year area residents have been involved.
Earth Day has been honored for nearly 50 years,events have been held around the world to encourage and increase awareness of the need to protect the environment. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is now celebrated in more than 193 countries.
Earth Day started as a grassroots movement and caused, in part, the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and contributed to the passage of the Clean Air Act and Water Quality Improvement Act.
Locally, about 150 volunteers assisted in cleaning up about 1,000 pounds of trash.
Thank you.
OUR VIEW: Earth Day clean up program successful
