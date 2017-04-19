Congratulations to the most recent graduates of Gardner You!
It takes commitment to devote time to learning about city government, but recent graduates of Gardner You! had that dedication.
This was the third session of Gardner You, and information from each of seven different city departments and a tour of city facilities was included in the class.
Gardner You! has been a successful program, and former graduates now serve Gardner on the planning commission, ADA advisory committee, city council, citizens police advisory committee, economic development advisory committee, and streets, sidewalks and storm water advisory committee.
Thank you graduates from taking time away from your “regular” life – families, jobs and recreation – to participate in local government.
OUR VIEW: Congrats Gardner You! graduates
Congratulations to the most recent graduates of Gardner You!