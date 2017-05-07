Another project a long-time-in-the-making is a step closer to fulfillment after the May 1 Gardner City Council meeting.

Council members discussed ballot language for a proposed Justice Center to house the police department and municipal court. In 2016, the city purchased 15 acres of land off 167th Street.

Need for a new building was first determined in 2013 when the city conducted a study of the current Gardner Police Department facilities, and they were graded as inadequate.

For anyone who has visited the building, it’s old and cramped and inefficient. Originally a telephone company office, it’s been remade and reconfigured several times.

It may have served the needs of Gardner at 9,000, but it’s inefficient for a growing community of 20,000 plus.

An architect’s study done in 2015 to determine community needs and cost estimated construction then at $8.9 million.

In the past two years, current cost estimate to construct the facility in 2018 has grown to $13.7 million. That amount will only increase as time goes forward.

Kudos to the city council for reaching consensus on ballot language and for allowing the residents to have a voice in this important need.