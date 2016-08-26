It’s ironic that 96 years after women were given the right to vote with a constitutional amendment in August 1920, some Kansas residents must now continue the struggle to enforce that right.

Prior to the Aug. 2 primary, Kansas voters with registration that was considered incomplete numbered more than 22,000. And that didn’t include voters’ whose names had been previously purged from the suspense list after 90 days.

The most common cause of incomplete registration is lack of citizenship documents. Anyone on the suspense list who plans to vote in the Nov. 8 general elections must submit proof of citizenship to their local election offices.

While the courts and state/federal election officials continue to debate who has the necessary documents to vote, Kansas residents must be pro active in determining if their registration is considered valid.

People who applied to vote anytime after Jan. 1, 2013, when the proof of citizenship requirement began, should confirm that they are registered by entering their name and date of birth at the state’s Voter View Registrant Search. The website is https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do.

The League of Women’s Voters’ has also compiled a list of voters on the suspended list, and it can be found on their website. They are also asking that residents who have had difficulty registering, or voting, please provide information.

Important dates to remember include:

Oct. 18: Voter registration for general election closes

Oct. 19: Advance voting by mail begins

Nov. 7: Advance voting by mail ends, at noon

Nov. 8: Election Day 2016