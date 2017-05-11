There was an open house on May 6 at Fire District #1’s New Century station, hosted by Mike Brown, District 6 County Commissioner. Med-Act, the sheriff’s department, K-State and Johnson County Parks and Recreation also participated in the event. The open house was a hit with the kids, who got to meet firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers, including Calvin Hayden, sheriff, and Rob Kirk, FD1 fire chief. FD1 also had an area set up for the kids to get hands on experience with a fire hose, and they all got an up close look at the fire trucks and emergency vehicles. Photos by Rick Poppitz
