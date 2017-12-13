Opal Ellen Chambers, 85, of Glendale, Ariz, formerly of Gardner, Kan, passed away Dec. 8, 2017 at Rejoice Assisted Living, Glendale, Ariz.

Ellen was born Sept. 23, 1932 in Neodesha, Kan to Daniel Obediah and Hazel Mae (Coe) Redington. She grew up in Neodesha where she graduated from high school in 1952. Ellen earned a BS in Nursing from Mt. Carmel Academy, Wichita, Kan. Ellen married Russell Chambers on Aug. 3, 1957 in Neodesha. They lived in Caney, Kan and moved to Gardner in 1963 where Russell served as high school principal and Ellen served as a nurse at Gardner Community Medical Center. They moved to Glendale, Ariz in 1995. Ellen was a registered nurse who worked in hospitals and for the Magellan Corp. as a nursing instructor while in Arizona. She was a member of Gardner Baptist Church. Ellen was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, creative crafts and traveling all around the world. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell, in 1996 brother, Lester Redington and sister, Irene Lindsey. Ellen is survived by son, Dan and wife Melody Chambers, Mayetta, Kan; daughters: Mary Ellen and husband Scott Schneider, Phoenix, Ariz and Lynne Chalmers, Gilbert, Ariz; three grandchildren: Kevin and wife Sunni Davidson, Allison Schneider and Lauren Schneider and one great-grandchild, Kirsten.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Dec. 18, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner (913) 856-7111. Visitation 10:00 am before the service. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Assoc. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.