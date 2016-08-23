The Spring Hill Bronco cross country teams will have numbers on their side when the season begins at Anderson County, Sept. 1.
Thirty boys and girls reported to practice Aug. 15 in preparation for the opener.
On the boys side, seven letterwinners return led by senior Dylan Brenneman, who placed second at state a year ago.
Joining Brenneman will be senior Trey Mathis, juniors Trevor North, Michael Herman, Joel Oberkrom, Noah Nemer, and sophomore Logan Bramble.
For the girls, four letterwinners return. They are led by senior Haylee Hitchens.
Besides Hitchens, are sophomores Ashley Ingram, Allison Kosberg and Lauren Wilson.
Numbers speak well for SH team
