

Nicholas Wayne Hauser, 26, of Overland Park, Kan, passed away in Grants Pass, Oregon on May 19, 2017.

Nicholas was born August 13, 1990 in Overland Park to Kathleen Marie (Martin) and Curtis Wayne Hauser. He was a 2009 graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School. Nicholas was a talented artist who made and sold his lapidary jewelry creations. He was a free spirit, and the most positive person you would ever meet. Nicholas followed the light and hiked all over the country, eventually even making it to Hawaii, where he stayed and lived for a few years. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jerry Hauser. Nicholas is survived by his mother and step-father, Kathleen and Jonathan Anderson of Gardner; father Curtis Hauser, sisters Savanna Rae Anderson and Lauren Marie Hauser; brother Jimmy Krsnich; six uncles, Chris, Mike, Tom, Joe, Pat, and Tim Martin; one aunt, Mary Rigdon; paternal grandmother Sharon Strickbine; and maternal grandparents Elizabeth Marie and Charles Joseph Martin.

. A Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2017 with the Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2017 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Gardner, Kan. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall at 7:30 pm. Bruce Funeral Home: 913-856-7111.