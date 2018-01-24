The USD 231 Board of Education approved Nov. 13, 2017 the upgrading of all remaining athletic fields at GEHS from natural grass to synthetic turf. The school district’s contractor, ATG Sports, began work on Dec. 11, 2017 to convert the varsity baseball and softball fields. Outfield fences were removed and the existing natural grass turf was stripped from each of the two fields. The fields have been graded to revised subgrade elevations and assessed for any necessary subgrade soil stabilization needs. Progress has been hampered by winter temperatures and wet conditions. The soccer field, JV baseball and JV softball fields will be converted next, with an expected project completion date during the fall of 2018. Photo courtesy of Jerry Kellogg
