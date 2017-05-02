Submitted photo

A new season of themed bingo games is being kicked off in mid-May by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. In all, seven bingo sessions will be presented at five locations through late April.

All of this season’s bingo sessions begin at 1:30 p.m. and will feature a dozen games of bingo, as well as food, prizes, and fun. Bingo prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses. The cost for each two-hour program is $5 per person for Johnson County residents or $6 for nonresidents. Advance registration required.

For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.

At the Movies is the theme for the first bingo session which will take place on May 17, at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., Overland Park. Also in May is a session called “BBQ,” set for May, 25, at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood, Dr., Roeland Park.

Other upcoming winter and spring 50 Plus Bingo programs being planned include: “Fiesta” on June 7 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell, Overland Park; “4th of July” on June 30 at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Dr., Shawnee, “Baseball” on July 19 at the Sunset Building, 11811 S. Sunset Dr., Olathe; “Ice Cream Sundae” on July 27 at the Roeland Park Community Center); and “Back to School” on Aug. 16 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.