The USD 231 Board of Education has hired two new elementary principals for 2018-2019 school year. Board members approved the hires of David Warner for Moonlight Elementary, and Corina Ouellette for Grand Star Elementary at the monthly board meeting on April 16.

“The strong leadership background the new principals possess will serve the district and our students extremely well,” said Pam Stranathan, superintendent. “We are excited to have these high quality professionals join our outstanding team of administrators.”

Ouellette has been serving as a special service coordinator in the De Soto School District since 2013. Her administrative duties in this role have included working alongside administrators and staff in both elementary and middle school settings. Prior to this role, Ouellette spent 13 years in the elementary and intermediate levels. During this time, she worked in special education as well as the second grade classroom. Ouellette earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Bethany College and her master’s degree in school leadership from Baker University. She completed her district leadership endorsement through Fort Hays State University.

Warner has been the principal in Chapman School District (Kansas) since 2015. Prior to Chapman Schools, he served as principal at Chase County Schools from 2012-2015. Prior to his role at Chase County Schools, Warner taught 4th grade in the Nemaha Valley Schools from 2006-2012. At this position, he was awarded the KSDE First Year Teacher Horizon Award in 2007. During his career he has also held the position of assistant basketball coach, Scholars’ Bowl sponsor and implemented an after school program called Irish Academy. Warner earned his bachelor’s in education from Washburn University; and earned his master’s in education and building leadership license from Baker University.