Rev. Regan Stoops began his service as Pastor at First Baptist Church of Gardner in January.

Regan is a graduate of William Jewell College with a B.A. in Religion and of Northern Seminary with an M.Div. He comes to FBG from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where he’s served as pastor for over 10 years.

Regan and Katie have been married for 15 years and have three boys. Carson is 10 years old and in fourth grade, Jackson is 8 and in second grade, and Hayden is 5 and in Kindergarten. They love most sports and can be found playing whatever one is in season on their free time. They also love to trade baseball cards.

Katie is an elementary teacher and will be looking for opportunities to teach or sub in the Gardner area. She too is a graduate of William Jewell College with a degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood. She loves playing sports with her boys, running, and cuddling up on the couch with their boxer, Cassius.

Regan loves running – especially ultra marathons, camping, playing sports, cheering on the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks, playing guitar, messing around on Android devices, and riding around town on his electric unicycle. He’s a total extrovert. so if you’re ever around the church and want to pop in, he’d love it.

The Stoops family looks forward to getting involved in the Gardner community.

You can read more from Regan at his blogs: http://technoholicpastor.blogspot.com and http://pastortoeshoes.blogspot.com