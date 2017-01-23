The Gardner Planning Commission will consider a site plan request for development of a new Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center near the southeast corner of Cedar Niles Road and East Santa Fe Street. The proposal by Gardner Hospitality LLC calls for an 82-room hotel and 8,200 square feet of meeting space, with a targeted opening in the fall of 2018.

“Gardner is the geographic center of an exploding employment base in Southwest Johnson County, and this hotel project is being proposed in just the right place at just the right time,” said Chris Morrow, mayor. “Located along I-35 with easy access to New Century Air Center to the north and Logistics Park-KC to the south, this project is well positioned to meet growing demand for quality hotel and meeting space.”

“Recognizing the needs of our community, city staff knew it was imperative to also pursue a conference meeting space within the hotel, which will ultimately attract more business traffic and bring economic diversification to the city,” said Cheryl Harrison-Lee, city administrator. “We are excited to move this project forward to the planning commission and hear their recommendations for the city council. Upon their approval, the project must then be considered by the Federal Aviation Administration and Johnson County Planning Commission.”

“We chose this site in Gardner because of recent and expected growth in the area, and we think it’s the right fit for the community. We look forward to moving ahead and hope to break ground by June or July,” said Deepak Parmar, principal of Gardner Hospitality LLC.

A lack of nearby hotel and meeting space is a common concern voiced among new and existing employers in the region, according to Greg Martinette, president of the Southwest Johnson County KS EDC.

“This project will be an important tool in helping the EDC attract and retain businesses in Southwest Johnson County,” Martinette said. “With companies like Amazon, Kubota and CenturyLink bringing thousands of workers and executives to the area, demand for room nights most certainly will continue to grow.”