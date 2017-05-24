The Gardner Grange and its co-sponsor, the City of Gardner, are excited to announce the opening of the new Gardner Farmers Market on Thursday, May 25. Located at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 136 E. Washington St., the market will provide fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and flowers from a number of vendors.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Gardner Grange to offer this experience right here in Gardner,” Scott Garrie , parks and recreation director, said. “This is also an excellent opportunity for the community to support its local farmers and businesses.”
The Gardner Farmers Market will run on Thursdays, from May 25 through Sept. 28, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of Aug. 3 due to the Johnson County Fair.
For more information, send questions to [email protected]
