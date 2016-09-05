Courtney Hathaway, MD, a family medicine specialist, recently joined Gardner Family Care, an Olathe Health System clinic. Dr. Hathaway’s areas of expertise include pre-conceptive counseling, maternity care, pediatrics, sports medicine and chronic care. She is accepting new patients.
“My philosophy is that healthcare should be a partnership between the doctor and patient,” Dr. Hathaway said. “I love taking care of families and believe that through good communication, mutual respect and empathy, I can help my patients attain their health goals.”
Dr. Hathaway received her medical education from University of Washington School of Medicine. She completed her residency in family medicine at North Colorado Family Medicine Residency.
Gardner Family Care, 18320 S. Center St., provides same-day appointments and includes an on-premise laboratory and X-ray services. To schedule an appointment, call Gardner Family Care at 913-856-5577.
New doctor joins Gardner Family Care
