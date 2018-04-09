Submitted photo

Kansans may now purchase a 4-H distinctive license plate in county treasurers’ offices across the state. The official 4-H license plate reflects the Head, Heart, Hands and Health in the 4-H pledge.

The iconic clover logo was selected by club members across the state as the official plate design.

“It was important to involve youth club members in this historic process,” Jake Worcester, Kansas 4-H Foundation President/CEO, said.

“We partnered with 4-H club leaders and K-State Research and Extension agents and used this opportunity to engage youth in learning more about the legislative process. When it came to the design, there was no question 4-H members needed to choose the look of the plate,” Worcester said.

HB2174 was signed by Kansas 4-H alumnus Gov. Sam Brownback in April 2017. Rep. Ken Rahjes, another Kansas 4-H alumnus, introduced the bill in the Kansas House of Representatives. Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council member Marissa Randel testified in support of the measure before the House Transportation Committee. Following the signing of the bill, more than 500 individuals across the state signed a form in support of the license plate, which allowed for production of the plate to begin.

“The overwhelming statewide support of this initiative speaks to the pride Kansans have in our 4-H program. We have one of the strongest 4-H youth development programs in the nation. This license plate is a way to show support for the youth who pledge their head, heart, hands and health to bettering our communities, country and world,” Worcester said. “We’re excited to see clover plates throughout the state.”

To purchase a plate during the standard registration renewal process, residents will be asked to pay a one-time distinctive plate fee and make an annual $50 tax-deductible contribution which will be divided three ways. The county where the plate was purchased receives $10. The Kansas 4-H program receives $30 for marketing and growth initiatives, and the Kansas 4-H Foundation receives $10 to defray administrative costs associated with the program.

The Kansas 4-H Foundation provides private support and services benefitting the state’s 4-H program. The Foundation’s projects include – Rock Springs 4-H Center, the nation’s largest privately owned and operated 4-H camp and conference facility – as well as support for awards, trips scholarships, publications, financial services and 4-H alumni programs. The Foundation also owns the K-State Clovia Scholarship House.