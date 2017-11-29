Encouraging creativity, coordination, and enhancing awareness of the natural world are goals of a popular stand-alone yoga program for young children and a parent or guardian being offered by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 North Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe. The class is called Nature Time Yoga and is for ages two through six with an adult. Participants will see a live animal in each class and experience music, movement, and imagination with nature center staff as they act out stories with animal and yoga moves. This program will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13. The cost for one 30-minute session is $2 per person, including adults. Advance registration is not required for this program. Please pay on-site. Upcoming Nature Time Yoga sessions are set for Jan. 31, Feb. 14, March 28, and April 11. Submitted photo
