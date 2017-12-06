Kent Muyskens, USD 231, has successfully completed the STEM Innovator® professional development program through the University of Iowa’s Jacobson Institute and is now prepared to infuse innovation and entrepreneurship into his STEM classroom. This certification means Muyskens may now offer to high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn University of Iowa college credit. Muyskens is a chemistry teacher at GEHS.

In addition, the KC STEM Alliance, hosted by the University of Missouri system at UMKC, presented to Muyskens and Gardner Edgerton High School Team GEEK (Gardner Education Electric Kiwis) a grant in the amount of $350.

STEM Innovator® engages students in solving authentic, community-driven, real-world problems by working in teams. Along the way, STEM Innovator® students explore multiple careers and gain skills to become college and career ready. Students of a certified STEM Innovator® teacher may submit a portfolio of innovation design work and sit for a rigorous comprehensive exam created to University of Iowa Colleges of Engineering and Business standards. Students who demonstrate college-level competency will pass, earning the college credits. The program is ideal for students who have a passion to innovate, invent or solve problems. STEM Innovator® helps support students in the pursuit of STEM careers and gives them the know-how to take achievements in STEM to market. The U.S. Department of Commerce estimates that STEM jobs will grow 17 percent by 2018 — nearly double the growth of non-STEM fields – and that the country will face a significant shortage of qualified workers to fill those jobs. For more information, visit www.steminnovator.org.