The Wheatridge Mustang eighth grade varsity boys basketball team recently won its second straight league title. Coached by Tanner Rainbolt the team posted a 15-1 record. Submitted photo
It has been quite a season for Coach Tanner Rainbolt and his Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys’ varsity basketball team.
The team recently won its second straight league title with a 15-1 record. Their only loss came to Paola by a score of 45-37.
“We kept the Paola game close, but could not make enough plays down the stretch,” said Rainbolt.