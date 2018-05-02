Michelle Gailliez

The Wheatridge Mustangs traveled to Pioneer Ridge on April 24 for the Gardner Middle School Triangular.

The seventh grade girls’ team took second overall. Event winners were Abri Leiker in the Long Jump with a distance of 13-5 and the 100m dash with a time of 13.46, Makenna Bartels in the Pole Vault with a height of 7-0 and in the 400m dash with a time of 1:07.15, Natalie Yarbrough in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 19.13, Hannah Elliott in the 1600m run with a time of 6:20.97, Avery Bell in the 800m run with a time of 2:55.21 and the 4x400 Relay (Bell, Claycamp, Elliott, McGill) with a time of 5:01.55. Second place finishers were Charli McGill in the 1600m run, Natalie Claycamp in the 200m dash, Natalie Yarbrough in the Pole Vault, Alexis Hilliard in the Long Jump, the 4x100 Relay (Bartels, Claycamp, Leiker, Hilliard), and the Sprint Medley (Bell, Leiker, Hilliard, Yarbrough). Third place finishers were Avery Bell in the 100m Hurdles and Harmony Hockman in the Shot Put. Fourth place finishers were Harmony Hockman in the Discus and Natalie Yarbrough in the 400m dash.

Jackson Elsey in the 3200m run with a time of 13:15.90, Gage Graham in the 800m run with a time of 2:41.91, Jason Leyritana in the 200m dash with a time of 27.47. Second place finishers were the 4x200 Relay (Graham, Henson, Nichols, Pascarelli), the 4x400 Relay (Elsey, Hamilton, Leadbetter, Terrazas), David Taylor in the Shot Put, and Jason Leyritana in the 100m dash. Third place finishers were Leo Schranz in the 1600m run and Chance Henson in the 400m dash. Fourth place finishers were Jackson Elsey in the 1600m run, Nathan Pascarelli tied for fourth in the Pole Vault, and Cooper Nichols in the 100m dash and the 200m dash.

Kiersten Markos in the Shot Put with a throw of 33-4, Tynee Leggett in the 200m dash with a time of 30.39. Second place finishers were the Sprint Medley Relay (Brooks, Shipps, Leggett, Garden), Kiersten Markos in the Discus, Emma Brooks in the Pole Vault, Tynee Leggett in the 400m dash, and Zoey Edwards in the 1600m run and the 800m run. Third place finishers were Kaylah Newman in the 100m Hurdles, Kaylee Roberts in the 800m run, and Ava Bojanski in the Long Jump. Fourth place finishers were Savannah Balog in the High Jump, Kaylah Newman in the 400m dash, and Sadie Helms in the 800m run.

Jake McClure in the Long Jump with a distance of 16-9.25 and the 1600m run with a time of 5:18.46, and the Sprint Medley (McClure, Smith, Stevanov, Whitlow) with a time of 1:53.59. Second place finishers were Alek Stevanov in the Long Jump, and Jake McClure in the 400m dash. Third place finishers were Collin Smith in the Pole Vault and Alek Stevanov in the 100m dash. Alek Stevanov was fourth place in the 200m dash.

The Wheatridge Track team looks forward to heading to the Spring Hill Invitational on May 1.