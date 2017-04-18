The Wheatridge Middle School Mustang track teams turned in an impressive performance at their home triangular meet with Baldwin and Spring Hill last week.

For the seventh grade girls, Kiersten Markos took first in both the discus and shot put with throws of 70’2 1/2” and 32’4,” respectively.

Second place finishers were Emma Brooks (pole vault and 800 meters), Jillian Velasquez (200 meters) and Zoey Edwards (1600 meters).

Third place awards went to Tynce Leggett (200 meters), Velasques (100 meters).

For the seventh grade boys, Jake McClure took first in the 1600 meters and hurdles.

Second place finishers were the 1600 relay team and Alek Stevanov in the 100 meters.

For the eighth grade girls, the 400 relay team took gold. Ashlyn Bell took second in the 1600 meters and Mallory Boden was third in the same event.

In eighth grade boys competition, Ethan Reynolds took second in the high jump and Jude Graham took second in the 400 meters.

Third places went to Christian Gomez in the 1600 meters, Blaine Leon in the 800 meters, Ethan Reynolds in the 200 meters and Hudson Clements in the long jump.