The WMS boys and girls cross country teams turned in top performances at the Wellsville Invitational last week.
For the seventh grade girls, Jillian Velasquez took eighth in the mile with a medal earning time of 6:39. Sadie Helms clocked 8:03 and Phoebe States a 9:05 personal record.
Four seventh grade boys brought back medals. Jake McClure took second with a personal record of 5:47. Following were Trent Glaser, 16th, 6:21; Cam Gillman, 17th , 6:26 personal record; Charlie Kuzma, 18th, 6:29 personal record.
Other top seventh grade boys performances came from Jacob Adams (6:52), Jay Jensen (8:28) and Jackson Holle (9:50).
The last race of the meet was a combined eighth grade boys and girls two mile run.
Mallory Boden took ninth with a medalist time of 14:58 and Ashlyn Bell (12th, 15:11). Other top performances came from Bethany Stuart (17:46), Rachel Stuart (18:17), Cassie Sleet (19:17), and Liz Noll (21:34)/
On the boys side, Ryan Hamilton clocked (13:44), Korbin Poznich (14:00), Mason Kindler (14:10), Blaine Leon (14:28), Christian Gomez (14:30), Jude Graham (14:36), Cole Yokley (14:56), Kaeden Ebert (15:04) and Tyler Williams (15:13).
