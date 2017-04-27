The Wheatridge Middle School seventh and eighth grade track team turned in top performances at the Paola Invitational last week.

The seventh grade girls tied for second place behind the gold medal performances of Kiersten Markos. She won the discus with a toss of 73’3 inches and the shot put 31.’ The other gold medal belonged to the 800 meter relay team in a time of 2:08.45.

Silver medals went to Emma Brook in the pole vault and the 400 meter relay team.

The seventh grade boys missed second place by just four points. Earning gold medals were Charlie Kuzma in the long jump; Alek Stevanov in the 200 meters and Jake McClure in the 100 meter hurdles and 1600.

The eighth grade girls had another good day. Ashton Keith took first in the discus while Kelly Smith won both the 100 hurdles and 200 meters.

Equally impressive were the eighth grade boys. Hunter Meyer won the pole vault. Christian Gomez took second in the 3200 meters, Blaine Leon in the 1600 meters, Masen Kindler in the 800 meters.