Wheatridge Middle School coaches Conner Langehr and Michelle Gailliez welcomed 65 kids to pre-season practice March 6 in preparation for an April 4 opener at Ottawa.
Top eighth grade returners are Sabrina Dulku (high jump), Mallory Boden (long distance), Ashlyn Bell (long distance) and Ashton Keith (thrower).
Assistant coaches are Rowdy Susnik (throwers), Carolyn Wallace (high jump), Wesley Slavens (sprinters).
Mustang track season practice underway
