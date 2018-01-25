Kansas became a state on Jan. 29, 1861.

Celebrate well known Kansans both past and present at Kansas Day at the Museum 2018 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at 6425 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS. Admission is free.

Attendees will hear the stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder, speak with Kansans who keep the crafts and skills from our past alive, and spend time learning about Kansans with a variety of activities designed around the state curricular standards.

Performances of “Laura’s Land of Long Ago” at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Step back in time and celebrate the life of a favorite Kansan, Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Hands-on standards based activities and demonstrations of historic crafts and skills

Exhibits – The Story of Kansas and Captured: The Extraordinary Adventures of Colonel Hughes Enjoy free admission to the museum on this day, our Kansas birthday gift to you.

Two week advance registration is requested for groups of 10 or more, or people needing accommodations.

Complete the registration form and submit it by email, fax or mail. To fill it out electronically you will need to download it, fill in the information using a recent version of Acrobat Reader, and email it to [email protected]

Contact us by phone at 785-272-8681, ext. 415; or [email protected]