Charlie Troutner, Edgerton Community Museum president, shows some of the scouting memorabilia collected that will be part of the special exhibit “Scouting in Edgerton” opening on March 11. Submitted photo

Edgerton Community Museum will premiere a new exhibit, “Scouting in Edgerton,” on March 11. The museum will open at 11 a.m. that day, an hour earlier than normal. Area Scout troops have been invited to participate on opening day, which the museum is calling “Scouting Day.”

The “Scouting in Edgerton” exhibit will be on display through most of the summer.

The exhibit features a variety of Girl and Boy Scout memorabilia, including uniforms, badges, publications and more.

All of the items on display are on loan from area residents who have contributed to the exhibit.

Becky Blankenship, local Girl Scout troop leader, approached Charlie Troutner, museum president, a few months ago with the idea of adding some Girl Scout items for display in the museum. After some discussion, the idea expanded to include all scouting,and has resulted in this special exhibit.

To get the ball rolling, Troutner and Blankenship put the word out that they were looking for Scouting memorabilia, and Troutner said they got a good response from the community.

Most of the items on permanent display in the second room of the museum had to be carefully moved and stored to make room for all the Scouting items. Edgerton resident Bill Braun helped Troutner complete that task.

Organizing and documenting all the items that came in was the next task. Blankenship and Troutner were joined by Skyler Schimmel, a GEHS student who lives behind the museum in Edgerton, who volunteered his help.

The three of them put this special exhibit together.

“This is the third special exhibit we’ve had. We had a military exhibit, we had Edgerton businesses past and present and now, Scouting in Edgerton,” said Troutner.

The Edgerton Community Museum is located at 406 E Nelson Street, next door to Edgerton city hall.