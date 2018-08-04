Chase Eccles and Liza Rogers
Chase Eccles and Liza Rogers were crowned Mr. and Miss 4-H at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Fashion Revue held July 26 at Wheatridge Middle School in Gardner.
Chase is the son of Arn and Sara Eccles. Liza is the daughter of Susan and Jason Rogers.
First runner up Mr. 4-H was Kohlton Voborl. First runner up Miss 4-H was Aubrey Hamilton. Taylor Kreis and Theresa Burg were also contestants for Miss 4-H.
Chase and Liza were selected based on their overall 4-H participation, leadership, achievements and variety of activities, as well as their personal presentation skills and ability to communicate. They will represent the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Youth Development program at various community events throughout the year, including the upcoming Johnson County Fair parade, Saturday, August 4 in downtown Gardner.