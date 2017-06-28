Submitted photo

A 2012 comedy hit about an all-girl college a cappella group is the next film planned for this summer’s Movies in the Park program at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s The Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park.

Through this program, four films are shown on a 40-foot screen on the theatre stage on specified summer nights when musical productions are not scheduled. Films screen on specific Tuesday nights during the theatre’s regular season. Films will begin between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m., depending on sunset, and the cost is only $1 per person. Gates open on movie nights at 7:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect will be shown on July 18, while the final Movies in the Park presentation this summer will be an Aug. 1 showing of Pixar Animation Studio’s Finding Dory. Pitch Perfect is Rated PG-13, and Finding Dory is Rated PG. For more about this year’s film lineup, including ratings information, go to www.theatreinthepark.org/movies.

Please note that the theatre’s usual rain-out policy does not apply to movie nights. Due to licensing restrictions, if a movie has to be cancelled due to inclement weather, no refunds will be issued and no tickets will be re-validated.

The Theatre in the Park is located north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park with a separate entrance at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.