Ben Cooper

Ben and Cooper Burling

Club reporters

We are Ben and Cooper Burling and we are in the Morning Glory 4-H Club. Together we will have cattle on display at the 2018 Johnson County Fair. We are raising a small herd of cattle at our family farm in Edgerton.

We have plans to expand our herd year by year in order to have a large cattle operation and veterinary practice after college.

Experiencing the joys and hardships of raising cattle through 4-H is preparing us for the future. As we learn to be stewards of the land and care for our cattle, we see firsthand the burnt up pastures – which so badly need rain; the first time mama cow learn to care for her new calf; and so much more.

We are ”learning by doing” every day.

We invite you stop in and visit our stalls at the fairgrounds. We are the future of agriculture, and we would like to show other kids what we do and how we do it.

So, grab a corn dog and lemonade and head over to the beef barn.