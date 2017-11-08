Emmy Holle club reporter Officer installation for the Morning Glory 4-H Club was held on Oct. 23, 2017 at the Grange Hall. Officers for the 2017-2018 year are Chase Eccles, President; Jackson Holle, Vice-President; Deborah Iverson, Secretary; Nick Allen, Corresponding Secretary; Gracey Shippy, Treasurer; Emmy Holle, Reporter; Natalie Claycamp and Ally Rietcheck, Historians; Jackson Holle and Ben Burling, County Council Representatives; Ben Burling, Jr. President; Cooper Burling, Jr. Vice-President; Addison Holle, Jr. Secretary; Camden Rietcheck, Jr. Treasurer; Joseph Iverson, 4-H Information Officer; Nicole Claycamp, Safety Officer; Jackson Holle, Parliamentarian; Cooper Burling, Recreation Officer; Haley Sellmeyer, Song Leader; Gabby Smith, Breanna Heuser and Garrett Heuser, Sergeant at Arms. In addition to officer installation, before the meeting came to order, the club held their annual pumpkin decorating contest. Voted first place was Jackson Holle with his miniature pumpkins painted like donuts, second place was Haley Sellmeyer with her Darth Vader pumpkin, and third place was Cooper Burling with the classic carved monster pumpkin. The next meeting for the Morning Glory club will be Nov. 20 at the Grange Hall. They will be hosting an appreciation dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. for those who have supported them in their 4-H work. The club meeting will immediately follow the dinner.

