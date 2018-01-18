Minnie Elorse Loughin, 86, of Olathe, Kan passed away January 14, 2018.

Minnie was born August 3, 1931 in Thayer, Kan to Ernest Hack and Frances Lucille Traxler.

She was raised by her mother and step-father, Edward N. Cunningham. Minnie raised many kids but nursing was her calling. She was a nurse for 20 years at Shawnee Medical Center on the oncology floor, the drug/rehab wing and then the psychiatric floor. Minnie also worked at Walmart for nine years. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Sandra Lea Nelson; daughter, Maria Blanchard and sons, Chuck and Jess Loughin. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sue Smith; sister, Kay Rankin, and grandchildren: Danny Blanchard, Lee and Charlie Estes, Justin, Melinda and Clint Hendricks, Shana Loughin and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be 11:00 am Monday, January 22, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 913-856-7111. Burial will follow at Louisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 am before the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left atwww.brucefuneralhome.com.